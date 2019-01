A file picture shows Filipino activists staging a demonstration condemning the growing numbers of migrant workers being sentenced to death by beheading in front of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia embassy in Makati City, south of Manila, Philippines, Oct. 23, 2008. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

A 39-year-old Filipina was executed this week in Saudi Arabia after being convicted of murder under Islamic Shariah law, the Philippines’ Department of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday.

The woman who was executed on Tuesday worked as domestic help in Saudi Arabia, where around 1 million Philippine immigrants work and often suffer exploitation, abuse and harassment by their employers.