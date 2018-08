Saudi Arabian-American activist Samar Badawi receives the Olof Palme prize at the 2nd chamber of the Swedish Parliament in Stockholm, Sweden, Jan. 25, 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/ANDERS WIKLUND

Saudi Arabia has expelled the Canadian ambassador in Riyadh after Canada criticized activist arrests, state media said Monday.

Citing the kingdom's Foreign Ministry, the Saudi Press Agency added that the Canadian ambassador was declared a persona non grata and has been given 24 hours to leave the country.