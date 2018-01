Houthi fighters carry RPG-7 rocket-propelled grenade launchers during a gathering to mobilize more tribal fighters to fight Saudi-backed Yemeni forces, in Sana'a, Yemen, Jan. 19, 2017.EPA-EFE FILE/YAHYA ARHAB

Saudi air defense on Friday intercepted a ballistic missile fired across the border from Yemen, where the kingdom-led Arab coalition has been conducting a military intervention against Iranian-backed rebels since 2015.

Spokesman for the Arab Coalition Col. Turki al-Maliki said in a statement that the rocket launched toward the Najran region, near the border with Yemen, was aimed at civilian areas, causing material damage.