A portrait is on the grave of a Houthi militiaman allegedly killed in ongoing fighting, ahead of new peace talks, at a cemetery in Sana'a, Yemen, 04 September 2018. According to reports, a UN-brokered round of no face-to-face peace talks is set to be held in Geneva on 06 September between the Saudi-backed Yemeni government and the Houthi rebels, in a fresh attempt to resolve the conflict in the Arab country which led to the deaths of over 6,600 civilians since 2015. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

Yemen's Houthi rebels on Tuesday said that they had launched four ballistic missiles towards a town located in southern Saudi Arabia, and Saudi media reported that those projectiles were successfully intercepted.

The Yemeni rebel-controlled news agency Saba reported that the insurgent group fired four ballistic missiles at the Aramco refinery and a petrochemical factory in the port city of Jizan, near Saudi Arabia's border with Yemen, using Badr-1 projectiles.