A Yemeni stands amongst debris of a building allegedly destroyed by recent airstrikes, on the third anniversary of the Saudi-led military campaign on Yemen, in Sana'a, Yemen, 25 March 2018. The Saudi-led military coalition continues its airstrike campaign against the Houthi rebels and their allied forces across war-affected Yemen since March 2015, claiming the lives of more than 10 thousand people and displacing more than three million. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

The Saudi Arabian Air Defense forces intercepted seven ballistic missiles launched by Yemeni Houthi rebels, with debris of one killing an Egyptian national, the coalition of Arab countries led by Saudi Arabia said Sunday.

According to the spokesperson for the Saudi-led coalition, Turki al-Malki, who blamed Iran for the attack, three of the projectiles were heading towards Riyadh, one to Khamis Mushait in the province of Asir, another to Najran and the other two to Jizan.