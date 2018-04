An undated handout photo made available by The Center for International Communication in the Saudi Ministry of Culture and Information shows Saudi Culture and Information Minister Awwad Alawwad inspecting the final preparations at the AMC Entertainment Cinema in the King Abdullah Financial District, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Marvel's "Black Panther" is set to be the first commercial film to be publicly screened in Saudi Arabia in more than 35 years, a showing scheduled to take place on April 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/SAUDI MINISTRY OF CULTURE AND INFORMATION HANDOUT

An undated handout photo made available by The Center for International Communication in the Saudi Ministry of Culture and Information shows a general view of the final preparations at the AMC Entertainment Cinema in the King Abdullah Financial District, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Marvel's "Black Panther" is set to be the first commercial film to be publicly screened in Saudi Arabia in more than 35 years, a showing scheduled to take place on April 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/SAUDI MINISTRY OF CULTURE AND INFORMATION HANDOUT

The opening of the first movie theater in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday has been highly anticipated across the country, after over 35 years of prohibition for religious reasons.

The first film screening is to be in the capital Riyadh, where a mixed Saudi and foreign audience is set to watch the Marvel superhero film "Black Panther."