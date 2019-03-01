A undated handout photo made available by the US Department of State showing a 'Wanted' poster for Hamza bin Laden, EPA/US DEPARTMENT OF STATE HANDOUT

Saudi Arabia on Friday said it had stripped a son of the late leader of Al-Qaida, Osama bin Laden, of his citizenship as after the United States had offered a reward of one million dollars for information about the individual.

The Saudi interior ministry said it had divested Hamza bin Laden (b. 1989) of his nationality on Feb. 22 but the decision was only made public after Washington announced it would pay for information about the fugitive, who was believed to be hiding out along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border.