Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir, during the press conference in the final statement of the the 39th Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) annual summit, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

The Saudi Arabian foreign minister said Sunday that his country is not seeking to start a war with Iran but is ready to defend itself from any threat, following recent attacks in the Gulf region.

Adel al-Jubeir said in a news conference that the kingdom’s “hands are always extended to peace and seeks to achieve it, and believes that the peoples of the region, including the Iranian people, have the right to live in security and stability and to move towards development.”