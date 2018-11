Saudi Arabia's Attorney General on Thursday announced he had requested the death penalty for five people who have allegedly confessed to their involvement in the killing of a Saudi journalist at the country's consulate building in Istanbul in early October.

At a Riyadh press conference, Saud al-Mojeb confirmed that 11 people had been accused of participating in the assassination of former Washington Post columnist and exiled Saudi national Jamal Khashoggi on Oct. 2.