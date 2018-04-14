Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry on Saturday voiced its full support for the missile attacks carried out by the United States, the United Kingdom and France against Syrian government positions in response to an alleged chemical attack last weekend, which has not been independently verified.
An official from the ministry said in a statement that these airstrikes were launched in response to what Saudi Arabia claimed was the continuous use of internationally-banned chemical weapons by the Syrian regime of President Bashar al-Assad against civilians, including women and children.