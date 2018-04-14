French President Emmanuel Macron (R) greets Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (L) following their press conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, April 10, 2018. EPA-EFE (FILE)/YOAN VALAT MAXPPP OUT

US President Donald J. Trump (R) meets with Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (L), Deputy Crown Prince and Minister of Defense of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in the Oval Office, White House, Washington, DC, USA, Mar 14, 2017 EFE-EPA(FILE)/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Syria-bound Rafale warplanes prepare for take off at the Saint-Dizier aerial military base, eastern France, late on April 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ECPAD/HANDOUT

Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry on Saturday voiced its full support for the missile attacks carried out by the United States, the United Kingdom and France against Syrian government positions in response to an alleged chemical attack last weekend, which has not been independently verified.

An official from the ministry said in a statement that these airstrikes were launched in response to what Saudi Arabia claimed was the continuous use of internationally-banned chemical weapons by the Syrian regime of President Bashar al-Assad against civilians, including women and children.