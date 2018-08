Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir speaks to reporters during a press conference after the 8th Ministerial Meeting of China-Arab States at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, on July 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

The Saudi Arabian foreign minister said on Wednesday that his country is waiting for Canada to correct its error to resolve the diplomatic crisis between the two countries.

Adel al-Jubeir made his remarks at a press conference in Riyadh, noting that the crisis began when the Canadian Foreign Ministry issued a statement calling on Saudi authorities to release imprisoned women's rights activists.