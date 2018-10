A Saudi flag flutters in front of the residence of the Saudi consul in Istanbul, Turkey, Oct. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE file/SEDAT SUNA

Saudi Arabia threatened Sunday to hit back if the United States were to impose sanctions on Riyadh in the wake of the disappearance of a Saudi journalist, according to the state-run SPA news agency.

US President Donald Trump had warned Saturday that his administration could severely punish Saudi Arabia, a key US ally, if the kingdom was found responsible for the disappearance and possible murder of Jamal Khashoggi inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2.