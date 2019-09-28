The streets of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, are decorated on May 20, 2017, with the flags of participating countries ahead of three major summits. EPA-EFE/STR

Saudi Arabian authorities have taken a major step in the process of opening the ultra-conservative kingdom to the world, making tourist visas available to citizens of dozens of nations and relaxing the dress code for female visitors.

The Web site of Saudi Arabia's immigration authority said the new electronic tourist visas can be requested starting Saturday, with an initial list of source countries including the United States, the European Union's Schengen Area, Australia, Japan, South Korea, South Africa, Brunei, Malaysia, Singapore and Taiwan.