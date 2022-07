A protester (L) wears a mask of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman with a red painted hands while others hold images of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi during a demonstration in front of Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, 25 October 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ERDEM SAHIN

U.S. President Joe Biden receives the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor from Israeli President Isaac Herzog at the Presidential residence in Jerusalem, 14 July 2022. EPA-EFE/MAYA ALLERUZZO / POOL

US President Joe Biden (L) and Israel's Prime Minister Yair Lapid (R) sign a security pledge at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Jerusalem, Israel, 14 July 2022. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI/POOL

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi at the second day of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, 29 June 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ANDY RAIN / POOL

Saudi Arabia will open its airspace to all carriers, which would include overflights to and from Israel, ahead of a visit of United States President Joe Biden to the country Friday.

In a statement, the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said that it was keen to fulfill its 1944 Chicago Convention obligations that stipulate non-discrimination between civil aircrafts.