Saudi Arabia is the world's third-biggest purchaser of weapons, two-thirds of which are supplied by the United States according to an annual arms trade report published Monday by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.
The institute is an independent international entity established in 1966 that is devoted to the research of global conflicts, armaments, arms control and disarmament, whose conclusions are published in its "Yearbook 2018: Armaments, Disarmament and International Security."