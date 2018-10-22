File image shows anti-Saudi graffiti is sprayed on a wall in Sana'a, Yemen, Oct 21, 2018. According to reports, the Saudi-led military coalition launched in March 2015 an airstrike campaign against the Houthi rebels in Yemen to restore Yemen's internationally recognized Government, claiming the lives of more than 10,000 people, half of them civilians, and displaced over three millions. EPA-EFE (FILE)/YAHYA ARHAB

File image shows French Defense Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian (R), Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Ali Awad Asiri (C) and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Lebanese, Samir Mokbel (L) inspect French anti-tank guided missiles in the Lebanese air force military base at Rafik Hariri international airport in Beirut, Lebanon, Apr 20, 2015. According to media the 48 Milan anti-tank missiles are part of a 3-billion US dollars (2.7 billion-euro) military aid by Saudi Arabia to strengthen Lebanin in its war against Islamic State militants and the Nusra Front. EFE-EPA/WAEL HAMZEH

Members of Royal Saudi Hawks Air Force Aerobatic team perform with Hawk planes during the Al-Ain Air Championship at Al-Ain airport, United Arab Emirates on Dec 17, 2015. EFE-.EPA (FILE)/ALI HAIDER

Saudi Arabia is the world's third-biggest purchaser of weapons, two-thirds of which are supplied by the United States according to an annual arms trade report published Monday by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

The institute is an independent international entity established in 1966 that is devoted to the research of global conflicts, armaments, arms control and disarmament, whose conclusions are published in its "Yearbook 2018: Armaments, Disarmament and International Security."