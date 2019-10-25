People walk through a pedestrian bridge at sunset in the old quarter of Sana'a, Yemen, Oct. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

A man stands in front of historic buildings at sunset in the old quarter of Sana'a, Yemen, Oct. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

Members of Houthi militia pass a destroyed building during the deployment of observers on cross-lines in Hodeidah, Yemen, Oct. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/NAJEEB ALMAHBOOBI

The Saudi-backed Yemeni government on Thursday signed a power-sharing deal with a local group seeking a separate state in the south, an agreement designed to keep the country from fracturing and pave the way for broader talks to end its five-year-old war, people familiar with the talks said.

The Yemeni faction, called the Southern Transitional Council, fights alongside government forces in a United States-backed international coalition led by Saudi Arabia against the Iran-aligned Houthi rebels in the country's north. But it is also seeking a separate state in the south. EFE-EPA