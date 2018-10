A Saudi flag is seen at the top of Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, Oct. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/TOLGA BOZOGLU

Saudi Arabia's investment conference kicked off in the capital Riyadh on Tuesday with a tribute to Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, whom authorities acknowledged had died inside the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul.

During her opening speech, Lubna Olayan, the chief executive officer of Olayan Financing Company and member of the Future Investment Initiative advisory board, recalled the terrible events surrounding Khashoggi's death.