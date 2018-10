A handout photo made available by the Saudi Royal Palace shows Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (R) meeting with Salah bin Jamal Khashoggi (L), son of late Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/BANDAR ALGALOUD HANDOUT

Saudi Arabia's crown prince on Tuesday arrived at an investment conference that has seen many global political and business leaders pull out or boycott it over the disappearance and suspected murder a Saudi journalist in Riyadh's Istanbul.

Mohammad bin Salman did not give a speech at the Future Investment Initiative, known as Davos in the Desert, but was photographed in conversation with King Abdullah II of Jordan.