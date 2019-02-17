Billboards showing Pakistan's Senate Chairman, Sadiq Sanjrani (L), and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman is hanged on the Parliament, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Feb. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/SOHAIL SHAHZAD

The crown prince of Saudi Arabia on Sunday arrived in Islamabad on a two-day official visit during which he is expected to announced multi-billion dollar investments to help the kingdom's traditional ally amid increasing tension in its relations with India, its adjacent rival.

Mohammad Bin Salman, who was welcomed at the airport by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, arrived in Islamabad accompanied by a high-level delegation that includes ministers and businessmen, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.