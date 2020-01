Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin (not pictured) at the Saudi Royal palace in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 14 October 2019 (reissued 22 January 2020). EFE/EPA/ALEXEY NIKOLSKY/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN/ POOL MANDATORY CREDIT

Founder and CEO of Amazon Jeff Bezos at an event in Washington, DC, USA, 19 September 2019 (reissued 22 January 2020). EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been implicated in allegations of hacking Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' phone.

The United Kingdom's Guardian newspaper reported Tuesday it was “highly probable” that Bezos’ mobile was hacked in 2018 after he received a message from the number used by bin Salman.