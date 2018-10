A handout photo made available by the Saudi Royal Palace shows Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman speaking during a session of the Future Investment Initiative Conference, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 24 October 2018. EPA/BANDAR ALGALOUD/SAUDI ROYAL PALACE

The crown prince of Saudi Arabia on Wednesday called the killing of a prominent journalist at the Middle Eastern kingdom's consulate in the Turkish city of Istanbul a heinous crime that cannot be justified.

Mohammed bin Salman told attendees at the Future Investment Initiative – popularly known as the "Davos in the Desert" summit – that the slaying of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi would not, however, drive a wedge between his country and Turkey.