Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Wednesday began an official trip in the U.K. to sell his vision for social change back home while reassuring investors that the kingdom remains open for business after a corruption crackdown, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE.

The three-day trip is the young royal's first visit to a Western country since he ousted a powerful cousin to become heir to the throne in June, a bumpy political transition that led to the arrests of critical clerics, princes and journalists.