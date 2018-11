Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir speaks at the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit during the 73rd session of the General Assembly of the United Nations at UN Headquarters in New York, New York, Sept. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JUSTIN LANE

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister rejected here Thursday what he called an attempt to politicize the murder of self-exiled Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Adel al-Jubeir told a press conference in Riyadh that as all of the accused are from Saudi Arabia and the crime was committed inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, the murder and the investigation are an internal matter.