Photo showing the inauguration of the high-speed rail line connecting the holy cities of Mecca and Medina in a ceremony held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Sept. 25, 2018. EFE-EPA/EDITORIAL USE

The Saudi king inaugurated a high-speed rail line connecting the holy cities of Mecca and Medina on Tuesday.

King Salman bin Abdulaziz declared, in a ceremony held in the Saudi city of Jeddah, that the service has formally begun and boarded one of the new trains for the inaugural trip between Jeddah and Medina, a spokesman for the construction consortium told EFE.