Spanish Prince Crown Felipe (L) shakes hands with Saudi Arabia's Transport minister Jubarah bin Eid Al-Suraiseri (R) during an audience held at Zarzuela Palace in Madrid, Spain on jun. 04, 2012 to talk about the construction of the High Speed Train from Mecca to Medina. EPA-EFE/FILE/MANUEL H DE LEON

Spain's King Felipe VI (R) speaks with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Abdulaziz al Saud during an official luncheon in his honor at the Royal Palace in Madrid, Spain, Apr. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JUAN CARLOS HIDALGO / POOL

Workers transfer the so-called 'pilgrim AVE' high-speed rail inside a special boat, prior to its departure towards Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), in Barcelona, northeastern Spain, Dec. 12, 2014. EFE-EPA/FILE/Alejandro Garcia EPA/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

The Saudi king will be officially inaugurating a high-speed rail line connecting the holy cities of Mecca and Medina on Tuesday.

Salman bin Abdulaziz will be opening the 450 kilometer long Haramain rail line that connects Mecca, Jeddah, King Abdulaziz International Airport, King Abdullah Economic City in Rabigh and Medina.