A Yemeni man collects books at the site of alleged Saudi-led airstrikes that hit buildings in a neighborhood in Sana'a, Yemen, June 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

Yemenis on Wednesday assessed the damage left in the wake of a bombing on their neighborhood allegedly carried out by the Saudi Arabia-led coalition that injured at least nine people, including two women, an epa-efe photojournalist at the scene reported.

The strike targeted an area of the Yemeni capital Sana'a, which was overrun by Houthi rebels in 2015 after they ousted the Saudi and internationally-backed president Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi, who fled to the coastal city of Aden, having also spent time in Saudi Arabia.