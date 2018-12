Houthi militiamen wait at a cemetery in Sana'a, Yemen, on Dec. 21, 2018, to visit the graves of comrades allegedly killed in ongoing fighting. EPA-EFE FILE/YAHYA ARHAB

The Saudi-led military coalition backing the government in Yemen's civil war on Monday accused the Houthi rebels of repeatedly violating the ceasefire in the strategic port city of Al Hodeida.

During a press conference held in the Saudi capital, a spokesperson for the coalition, Turki al-Malki, claimed that the rebels breached the ceasefire for 138 times between Dec. 18, the day it came into force, and Sunday.