Agnes Callamard (right), special envoy of the UN for executions, holds a meeting on Feb. 2, 2019, with Yasin Aktay (c), counselor of the presidency of the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) in Ankara (Turkey). Callamard visits the country to investigate the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi Consulate last October. EPA-EFE / Press Office of the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) / Courtesy photograph / EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Agnes Callamard (3rd right), special envoy of the UN for executions, holds a meeting on Feb. 1, 2019, with Yasin Aktay (c), counselor of the presidency of the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) in Ankara (Turkey). Callamard visits the country to investigate the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi Consulate last October. EPA-EFE / Press Office of the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) / EDITORIAL USE ONLY / NO SALES

The death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi inside his country's consulate in Istanbul was the consequence of a plan hatched by officials of the kingdom, a UN rapporteur said here Thursday.

"Evidence collected during my mission to Turkey shows prime facie case that Mr. Khashoggi was the victim of a brutal and premeditated killing, planned and perpetrated by officials of the State of Saudi Arabia," Agnes Callamard said.