A protestor (L) wears a mask of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman with a red painted hands while others hold images of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi during a demonstration in front of Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, Oct. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ERDEM SAHIN

Saudi Arabian prosecutors have requested the death penalty for five people accused of being involved in the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the country's Istanbul consulate three months ago as a trial got underway in the Arab kingdom Thursday.

Khashoggi, a critic of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was killed on Oct. 2 after he entered the Saudi consulate in the Turkish city to pick up the paperwork needed for his planned marriage to his Turkish fiancée, a case that has triggered global condemnation.