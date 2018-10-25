A protester holds a picture of Saudi Journalist Jamal Khashoggi during a demonstration organized by Turkish-Arabic Media Association in front of the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, Oct. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SEDAT SUNA

Saudi Arabia's national prosecutor's office on Thursday said it had received a report from Turkey indicating that the killing of prominent journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Middle Eastern kingdom's consulate in the Turkish city of Istanbul had been planned in advance.

According to the state Saudi news agency SPA, the prosecutor's office has received intelligence from Turkey through the joint Saudi-Turkish investigative team indicating that the suspects involved in Khashoggi's slaying had carried out their act with premeditation.