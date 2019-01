A Thai tourist police officer on security guard on a segway while patrolling the departure hall of Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok, Thailand, Feb.17, 2012. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

Bangkok, Jan 7 (efe-epa) - An teenage Saudi girl, who has barricaded herself in a hotel room at Bangkok airport, Monday made a strong plea for asylum in Thailand, claiming life threats from her family.

Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun, 18, was still stranded inside the hotel at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi International Airport after she was detained Saturday.