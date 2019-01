A Thai tourist police officer on security guard on a segway while patrolling the departure hall of Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok, Thailand, Feb.17, 2012. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

A young Saudi woman on Monday made a desperate plea for asylum in Thailand and thwarted an attempt by Thai authorities to deport her to Kuwait by barricading herself in a hotel room at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi airport.

Nonprofit Human Rights Watch earlier urged Thai authorities to stop the deportation of Rahaf Mohammed Al-Qunun, 18, who claimed that her family had threatened to kill her after she ran away from them while on a trip to Kuwait.