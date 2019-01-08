A copy of a passport of Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun, who barricaded herself at a hotel room, is seen next to Thai Immigration Police Chief Surachet Hakparn, during a press conference at Suvaranabhumi international airport in Samut Prakan province, on the outskirts of Bangkok, Jan.7, 2019. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Thai police officers stand guard during a negotiation with Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun at a hotel inside Suvaranabhumi international airport in Samut Prakan province, on the outskirts of Bangkok, Jan.7, 2019. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

A young Saudi woman, who fled her family to avoid a forced marriage and has been detained in Thailand, Tuesday sought asylum in Canada amid doubts about the status of her Australian visa.

Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun, who arrived in Bangkok on Saturday on her way to Australia, was on the verge of being deported to Kuwait on Monday, but she barricaded herself in a hotel room at the airport until she was granted a temporary stay in Thailand under the protection of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.