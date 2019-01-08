A young Saudi woman, who fled her family to avoid a forced marriage and has been detained in Thailand, Tuesday sought asylum in Canada amid doubts about the status of her Australian visa.
Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun, who arrived in Bangkok on Saturday on her way to Australia, was on the verge of being deported to Kuwait on Monday, but she barricaded herself in a hotel room at the airport until she was granted a temporary stay in Thailand under the protection of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.