A Saudi women drives for the first time through the streets of the capital city Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in the early morning hours of June 24,2018. EPA-EFE FILE/AHMED YOSRI

Women in Saudi Arabia have been manipulating a cellphone application that monitors their location for the benefit of their male guardians in order to be able to travel out of the country, a woman interviewed by EFE has said.

The woman, who identified herself as "Rana," said that when she was 20-years-old she had asked her father, her official guardian, to grant her authorization for a passport via an app called Absher.