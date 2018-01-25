epa06472746 Afghan security officials inspect the scene, a day after an attack on the headquarters of the non-governmental organization Save the Children in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, 25 January 2018. At least six person was kiled and 14 people were injured when a suicide attacker detonated explosives strapped to his body and a number of insurgents entered the NGO office. EPA/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

The NGO Save the Children on Thursday said the body of another one of its workers was discovered in the Jalalabad offices that became the target of a recent suicide bombing and gun attack launched by the Islamic State terror organization in which all five assailants also died.

On Wednesday, the IS assailants detonated a suicide car bomb before laying siege to the Save the Children offices, killing four employees and injuring dozens more during a 10-hour ordeal eventually brought to an end by Afghan security forces.