The Czech Republic's populist prime minister on Friday said he would not resign over accusations he orchestrated the supposed attempted kidnapping of his son to prevent him testifying in an investigation into alleged misuse of European Union funds.

Andrej Babis, a multi-billionaire agriculture mogul who has been accused of fixing farming property listings to illegally benefit from some 2 million euros ($2.29m) in EU funds – for which he was stripped of his parliamentary immunity to face a probe – has denied trying to send his son to the Crimean Peninsula to prevent him from giving evidence.