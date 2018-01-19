Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis attends a parliamentary session which will be concerned with lift of his parliamentary immunity in Prague, Czech Republic, Jan. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

Czech lawmakers on Friday decided to lift the parliamentary immunity enjoyed by the country's beleaguered prime minister, meaning prosecutors are free to pursue charges against him for alleged European Union subsidy fraud.

Andrej Babis, a populist billionaire who won the Oct. 2017 legislative elections but did not secure a majority with his ANO party, has been accused of fixing agricultural property listings to illegally benefit from some 2 million euros ($2.29m) in EU funds, allegations he had been protected from due to his parliamentary immunity.