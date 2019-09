Thai Deputy Agriculture Minister Thammanat Prompao (C) greets journalists after he attend a weekly cabinet meeting at Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, Sep. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

Thai Deputy Agriculture Minister Thammanat Prompao (C) talks to the media after he attend a weekly cabinet meeting at Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, Sep. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

The Thai government has closed ranks around its deputy minister of agriculture after an Australian newspaper reported that he served a jail sentence in that country for his role in a drug trafficking operation.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported Monday that Thammanat Prompao, who was appointed deputy minister in July, served four years in a Sydney jail in the 1990s for his role in an operation to smuggle more than 3 kilograms of heroin into Australia from Thailand.