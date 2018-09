Then President of the Federal Office for Constitutional Protection (Bundesamt fuer Verfassungsschutz, BfV) Hans-Hans-Georg Maassen during the presentation of the annual report of the Federal Office for Constitutional Protection in Berlin, Germany, July, 24, 2018 (reissued Sept. 18, 2018). EPA/EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

German Chancellor Angela Merkel gives a press statement ahead of the weekly executive board meeting of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), in Berlin, Germany,Sept. 24, 2018. EPA/EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA

Germany's governing coalition on Monday reached an agreement over the future of the scandal-ridden head of the domestic intelligence service after the decision to promote him sparked outrage among the public.

Following weeks of negotiations over where to place Hans-Georg Maaßen, accused of downplaying far-right violence, the three parties in the coalition government have agreed to move him to the interior ministry as a special advisor on European and international affairs.