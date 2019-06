Central American migrants walk into US territory after crossing the Rio Grande under the international bridge in the border city of Ciudad Juarez, in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico, Jun. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/David Peinado

Central American migrants cross the Rio Grande under the international bridge in the border city of Ciudad Juarez, in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico, Jun. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/David Peinado

Federal Police and military soldiers control mass transport vehicles in Chiapas, Mexico, Jun. 11, 2019, at the border with Guatemala, to avoid the flow of migrants who cross to the US illegally.. EPA-EFE/Luis Villalobos

Migrants cross the Suchiate River, which delimits the border between Guatemala and Mexico, in the state of Chiapas, Mexico, on Jun. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/Luis Villalobos

It's seven o'clock in the morning and a raft stealthily approaches on the Suchiate River, on the Mexican border with Guatemala. Eight people, including two women and a minor, get off the rudimentary boat.

Yessenia Garcia, from Chinandega, tells Efe that she fled her home in Nicaragua because of increased violence and police controls.