People collect recyclable materials after clashes between anti-riot police agents and recyclers, in Panama City, Panama, 07 January 2019. Authorities confronted inhabitants of the Curundu neighborhood who were trying to enter the old market, which is being demolished, to get recyclable materials. EPA-EFE/ Bienvenido Velasco

The old Panama City market on Monday was the scene of violent clashes between police and dozens of scavengers who tried to enter the facilities that are being demolished to snatch recyclable materials that they could later sell.

The scavengers threw stones and Molotov cocktails at police, who have been stationed at the doors of the market since Sunday when people began attempting to steal iron and copper, for the most part.