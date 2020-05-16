Families of coronavirus patients wait outside a hospital in Mexico City on Thursday, 14 May 2020 for word on the condition of their loved ones. EFE-EPA/Sáshenka Gutiérrez

Columba Peña (R) is accompanied by relatives as she waits outside a hospital in Mexico City on Thursday, 14 May 2020, for news about the condition of her husband. EFE-EPA/Sáshenka Gutiérrez

Columba sits on a bench outside a hospital in this capital where her husband is in critical condition with coronavirus. She is one of dozens of people waiting anxiously for news on loved ones infected by coronavirus as Mexico endures its worst week of the pandemic so far.

"I know there's no remedy for my husband. At least they can give him quality of life in his final minutes with the oxygen he requires," Columba says of her 61-year-old spouse, who was already suffering from diabetes, hypertension and kidney failure before contracting Covid-19.