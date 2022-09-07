Germany is equipped to deal with the consequences of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, chancellor Olaf Scholz said Wednesday during a tense debate on the government’s budget proposal in the Bundestag, the lower house of parliament.
Scholz defends energy policy, Russia stance in fiery parliament debate
Berlin (Germany), 07/09/2022.- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz gestures as he speaks during a session of the German Parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, 07 September 2022. Main topic of the four hour general debate during the budget week at the Bundestag is the Chancellery and the Chancellor. (Alemania) EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN
Berlin (Germany), 07/09/2022.- Chairman of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party and faction Friedrich Merz (R) speaks in front of the government bench with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (4-L), German Minister for Economy and Climate Robert Habeck (3-L) and German Finance Minister Christian Lindner (2-L) and German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (L) during a session of the German Parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, 07 September 2022. Main topic of the four hour general debate during the budget week at the Bundestag is the Chancellery and the Chancellor. (Alemania) EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN