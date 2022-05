Texas Governor Greg Abbott (L), prays with Uvalde County Sheriff Ruben Nolasco (R), during a community gathering at the Uvadle County Fairplex, following a mass shooting at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, USA, 25 May 2022. EFE-EPA/TANNEN MAURY

Police and investigators continue to work at the scene of a mass shooting at the Robb Elementary School which killed 19 children and two adults according to Texas Governor Greg Abbott in Uvalde, Texas, USA, 25 May 2022. EFE-EPA/AARON M. SPRECHER

Texas Governor Greg Abbott Friday defended the right to own guns amid a reignited debate over arms control in the United States and national outrage after a teenage shooter killed 19 students and two teachers with his AR-15 semi-automatic rifle at an elementary school.

Known as one of the fiercest gun rights advocates, Abbott said it was "wrong" to focus the attention on arms ownership rights or revising the Second Amendment of the US Constitution that protects the right to bear arms.