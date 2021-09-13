School year resumes with empty classrooms in Covid-battered Philippines

Taguig City (Philippines), 13/09/2021.- A teacher wearing a protective suit prepares bags of supplies during school opening at the Taguig City Integrated School, Metro Manila, Philippines, 13 September 2021. Taguig City's local government distribute sets of school supplies and school uniforms to parents on the first day of the school year. Philippine public school officials and teachers welcomed millions of students under a distance learning setup as face to faces classes remain banned while the country continues to face a surge in COVID-19 infections. (Abierto, Filipinas) EFE/EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Manila (Philippines), 13/09/2021.- Kurt Dave Justiniani (R), a 13-year-old 7th-grade student, participates in a school activity streamed online as his mother, Karen Justiniani (L), looks on during the first day of a new school year at their home in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 13 September 2021. The Department of Education formally opened the school year 2021-2022 on 13 September, with millions of students remaining at home attending online classes and using various distance learning modules due to COVID-19 pandemic health protocols. (Abierto, Filipinas) EFE/EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

Manila (Philippines), 13/09/2021.- Public highschool teacher Daphne Junio (L) talks to her students through an online class orientation for the first day of a new school year as her mother, Marieta Wita (R), prepares food at their home in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 13 September 2021. The Department of Education formally opened the school year 2021-2022 on 13 September, with millions of students remaining at home attending online classes and using various distance learning modules due to COVID-19 pandemic health protocols. (Abierto, Filipinas) EFE/EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

Taguig City (Philippines), 13/09/2021.- A teacher (L), wearing a protective suit, hands over a bag of supplies to a parent (R) during school opening at the Taguig City Integrated School, Metro Manila, Philippines, 13 September 2021. Taguig City's local government distribute sets of school supplies and school uniforms to parents on the first day of the school year. Philippine public school officials and teachers welcomed millions of students under a distance learning setup as face to faces classes remain banned while the country continues to face a surge in COVID-19 infections. (Abierto, Filipinas) EFE/EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Taguig City (Philippines), 13/09/2021.- Parents queue to receive bags of supplies during school opening at the Taguig City Integrated School, Metro Manila, Philippines, 13 September 2021. Taguig City's local government distribute sets of school supplies and school uniforms to parents on the first day of the school year. Philippine public school officials and teachers welcomed millions of students under a distance learning setup as face to faces classes remain banned while the country continues to face a surge in COVID-19 infections. (Abierto, Filipinas) EFE/EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Manila (Philippines), 13/09/2021.- A student activist wears a face mask with a slogan reading 'Duterte is afraid of students' during a protest for a safe reopening of classes in Manila, Philippines, 13 September 2021. Student activists staged a protest for a safe reopening of classes as the Department of Education formally opened the school year 2021-2022 on 13 September, with millions of students remaining at home attending online classes and using various distance learning modules due to COVID-19 pandemic health protocols. (Protestas, Abierto, Filipinas) EFE/EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO