Palestinian children arrive to their UNRWA school during the first school day at al-Jalazoun refugee camp near the west bank city of Ramallah, Aug. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH

The new school year started Wednesday for nearly 300,000 Palestinian refugee children in the Gaza Strip who attend United Nations-run schools, but without materials due to funding cuts by the United States, the UN's director of education for Gaza City told EFE.

Raafat al-Habash said schools would only be able to stay open until the end of Sept. because of the budget deficit caused earlier this year after the US cut hundreds of millions of dollars to UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestine refugees.