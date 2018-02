Some homeless people take shelter near Saint Peter square covered by snow during a snowfall in Vatican, Italy, Feb. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MEO

Hangar and airplanes on the runway are covered by snow during a snowfall at the Leonardo Da Vinci Rome airport, in Fiumicino, Italy, Feb. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/REDAZIONI TELENEWS

The Fori Imperiali is covered by snow during a snowfall in Rome, Italy, 26 February 2018. EPA/ANGELO CARCONI

People on the street covered by snow during a snowfall in Rome, Italy, Feb. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUCIANO DEL CASTILLO

Tourists play with the snow in the Saint Peter square in Vatican, Italy, Feb. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MEO

Tourists take a selfie in front of the Colosseum covered by snow during a snowfall in Rome, Italy, 26 February 2018. EPA/ANGELO CARCONI

A couple kiss in front of Fori Imperiali covered by snow during a snowfall in Rome, Italy, 26 February 2018. EPA/ANGELO CARCONI

Rome has been covered in several centimeters of snow since early Monday morning after an icy blast from Siberia triggered heavy snowfall, leading to traffic chaos and the closure of schools.

The freezing Siberian wind, called Buran, reached Italy Sunday and caused heavy snowfall in the north and generated an intense cold wave with temperatures hitting 20 degrees Celsius below zero in some areas.