Students in Spain, Italy and Greece returned to school on Monday despite the Omicron variant sweeping across Europe, where it continues to drive infection rates to record levels.
Schools in Spain, Italy reopen despite soaring Covid-19 cases
Students wait at a bus stop for public transport in Turin, northern Italy, 10 January 2022. EFE/EPA/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO
