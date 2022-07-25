A group of health workers stage a protest after Sri Lankan Army soldiers forcibly evicted protesters from the President's secretariat premises, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 23 July 2022. EFE-EPA/FILE/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

A group of health workers stage a protest after Sri Lankan Army soldiers forcibly evicted protesters from the President's secretariat premises, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 23 July 2022. EFE-EPA/FILE/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

Sri Lankan Army soldiers stand guard in front of the President's secretariat, a day after the protesters were forcibly evicted from the premises, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 23 July 2022. EFE-EPA/FILE/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

Schools resumed in Sri Lanka on Monday after being closed for more than a month due to a gasoline scarcity in the crisis-hit island nation.