Tropical fish swim along the edges of a coral reef off Great Keppel Island, Queensland, Australia, Nov 25 2016.EPA-EFE/DAN PELED AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

One Nation Senator Pauline Hanson snorkels on the Great Barrier Reef off Great Keppel Island, Queensland, Australia, Nov 25 2016. EPA-EFE/DAN PELED AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A team of scientists will collect millions of gametes released by corals in the in northeastern Australia, and spread them in damaged areas of the Great Barrier Reef in an attempt to regenerate it, academic sources reported on Wednesday.

In the initiative, male and female gametes ( which join to form the coral larvae) will be collected and released to deteriorated parts of the north of the Great Barrier Reef that were badly damaged by bleaching in 2016 and 2017.